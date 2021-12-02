Oklahoma road improvement package expected to exceed $1.3 billion

Stitt said a large percentage of the tolls come from out-of-state drivers.

The 15-year plan would include widening the Turner Turnpike and for projects in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, he said.

“There will be federal dollars in our state injected from the new stimulus package,” Stitt said. “There will be regular dollars that have already flowed through, so we are still kind of getting our arms around what we have and then we will be able to bond some and really continue our infrastructure efforts to be a top ten in road and bridges in Oklahoma.”

Bobby Stem is executive director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.

He said a widening and lighting project on the east end of the Turner Turnpike created a great deal of interest in widening the rest of the turnpike to six lanes.

“We stand ready as an industry to begin putting more people to work and buying more materials and equipment and hopefully having a very positive impact,” Stem said.

