Oklahoma rises to Xth in nation for COVID-19 testing positivity, according to latest White House report

Oklahoma now ranks Xth in the nation for COVID-19 test positivity, a week after cracking the top 10 at 8th.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Sunday was released by the state at noon Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday acknowledged that face coverings are helping slow the spread but continued to decline to implement any sort of statewide requirement.

The White House task force again recommended that _____________.

The state's positivity rate entered the red zone at xx.x% from Aug. 22-28, up from 9.9% from Aug. 15-21. The report labels the red zone at 10% and above, with the yellow zone between 5% and 10%.

Oklahoma's positivity rank Aug. 8-14 was 11th at 9.4%, making this the third consecutive report the state has climbed relative to other states.

In new cases per 100,000 people, Oklahoma rose to XXth in the nation, up from 12th and 15th in the prior two week's reports.

The state had XXX new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 22-28, compared to the national average of XXX per 100,000. Oklahoma has been above the national average since the Aug. 2 report.