 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma requests major disaster designation following ice storm

Oklahoma requests major disaster designation following ice storm

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
OKC ice storm

October’s ice storm that hit the Oklahoma City area caused widespread power outages. Tens of thousands of people were left without power. 

 DOUG HOKE, The Oklahoman

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the state has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for 13 counties affected by an October ice storm that slammed Oklahoma.

Damage assessments estimated that storm resulted in $27 million in debris removal costs and damage. The state is also seeking federal funding to help municipalities and other entities cover the costs.

“The combination of three days of freezing rain and an early fall time period made this ice storm especially destructive to a large portion of our state,” Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower said in a statement. “We hope that the federal government will act quickly and approve Governor Stitt’s request so our hard-hit communities can begin to recover some of the extensive costs associated with responding to this significant winter storm.”

If approved, the disaster declaration will give municipalities, counties, tribes and electric cooperatives federal funding in assistance.

“I commend the dozens of city and county emergency managers and ODEMHS staff who have worked tirelessly to collect and enter more than 1,000 damage reports in order to make the case for federal assistance,” said Gov. Stitt. “I urge the federal government to quickly approve this declaration to speed up our recovery.”

The declaration is requested for the following counties: Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Dewey, Grady, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie and Roger Mills. Other counties may be included at a later date.

Featured video

Gallery: Ice storm hits Oklahoma City area

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News