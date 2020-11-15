Oklahoma requests major disaster designation following ice storm

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the state has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for 13 counties affected by an October ice storm that slammed Oklahoma.

Damage assessments estimated that storm resulted in $27 million in debris removal costs and damage. The state is also seeking federal funding to help municipalities and other entities cover the costs.

“The combination of three days of freezing rain and an early fall time period made this ice storm especially destructive to a large portion of our state,” Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower said in a statement. “We hope that the federal government will act quickly and approve Governor Stitt’s request so our hard-hit communities can begin to recover some of the extensive costs associated with responding to this significant winter storm.”

If approved, the disaster declaration will give municipalities, counties, tribes and electric cooperatives federal funding in assistance.