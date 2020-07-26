While no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the state Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,204 new cases, bringing the state's total to 31,285 since the pandemic began in early March.
The new-case number is a 4% increase from the number of new cases reported statewide the day before.
Tulsa County has reported 7,557 total cases and 90 deaths in that time. The state has reported that 6,283 of those Tulsa County residents have recovered, leaving 1,184 still sick with COVID-19.
Statewide, the deaths of 496 people from COVID-19 have been reported.
OSU Medicine has launched an online scheduling system for its drive-through COVID-19 testing at 1111 W. 17th St. To make an appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, go to okla.st/schedulecovid19test or call 918-281-2750.
Testing through the Tulsa Health Department is also through appointment at 918-582-9355.
