Oklahoma reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; nearly half of state has some level of immunity

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed announced on social media Friday that Oklahoma has hit 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state.

In a brief video, Reed said the CDC now is reporting state and federal doses administered combined, whereas previously state numbers were only those done by the state and not through federal programs or tribal governments.

The CDC on Friday reported 1,006,064 total doses so far in Oklahoma, ranking the state No. 7 in the nation for doses administered per capita.

The state reported Friday that it had given first doses to 546,004 Oklahomans, with 293,397 two-dose series completed.

"This is an extraordinary milestone for our state," Reed said in a statement. "It is reassuring to see this progress made, but we know the job isn’t done until we have provided the vaccine to every Oklahoman who needs it.”

The update to the CDC's reporting means the state now has a reasonable idea of how much vaccine has been delivered into the arms of Oklahomans, he said.

Reed joined the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition panel Tuesday in which he noted that the CDC is developing a vaccine finder that will be a one-stop internet portal for anyone searching for vaccine.