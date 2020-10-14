 Skip to main content
Oklahoma ranks top 10 in weekly cases, positivity rates as U.S. averages trend up, White House report says

Oklahoma ranks top 10 in weekly cases, positivity rates as U.S. averages trend up, White House report says

Oklahoma's rankings show improvement in the past two weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports, but that isn't necessarily good news.

The state remains in the country's top 10 for weekly new cases and test positivity rates, but the nation's averages are increasing. The state had been top five in both metrics for two of three weeks when the U.S. averages were lower.

Oklahoma ranks No. 9 in weekly cases and No. 8 in positivity rate, according to the Oct. 11 report released Wednesday by the state. The report is based on data from Oct. 3-9.

The task force noted that it offered Gov. Kevin Stitt new data that included cases, test positivity and deaths by month in its packet to "show the time sequence" of the disease spread in Oklahoma and the U.S.

"These demonstrate the impact of comprehensive mitigation efforts when implemented effectively and that partial or incomplete mitigation leads to prolonged community spread and increased fatalities," the task force wrote.

Oklahoma's new weekly case rate was 190 per 100,000 people, nearly double the U.S. average of 100 per 100,000. The state has been around double for five weeks.

The state positivity rate is 10.0%, compared to the national average of 5.8% — the first time in six weeks Oklahoma hasn't been at least double the U.S. in that metric.

Essentially half of the state's counties (37 of 77, or 48%) are in the red zone for high levels of spread. Four-fifths of all counties (61 of 77, or 79%) have at least moderate spread.

"Community spread continues in Oklahoma in both rural and urban areas," the report states. "Mitigation efforts should increase to include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private to stop the increasing spread among residents of Oklahoma."

The counties in the White House’s red zone in northeast Oklahoma are Tulsa, Adair, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Lincoln, Mayes, Okfuskee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Washington.

Oklahoma's weekly new case rate

The numbers signify the weekly rate per 100,000 people. Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100

Oct. 11: 190 (100 national average; 9th highest in U.S.)

Oct. 4: 178 (90; 10th)

Sept. 27: 201 (93; 5th)

Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)

Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)

Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)

Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)

Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)

Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)

Aug. 9: 146 (114)

Aug. 2: 186 (137)

July 26: 126 (140)

July 19: 128 (140)

July 14: 102 (119)

July 5: 69 (100)

June 29: 67 (74)

Oklahoma’s weekly test positivity rate

Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%

Oct. 11: 10.0% (5.8% national rate; 8th highest in U.S.)

Oct. 4: 11.0% (4.6%; 5th)

Sept. 27: 11.8% (4.8%; 3rd)

Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4%; 3rd)

Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)

Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)

Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)

Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)

Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)

Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)

Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)

July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)

July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)

July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)

July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)

June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)

Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force

Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Staff Writer

