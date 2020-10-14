Oklahoma ranks top 10 in weekly cases, positivity rates as U.S. averages trend up, White House report says

Oklahoma's rankings show improvement in the past two weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports, but that isn't necessarily good news.

The state remains in the country's top 10 for weekly new cases and test positivity rates, but the nation's averages are increasing. The state had been top five in both metrics for two of three weeks when the U.S. averages were lower.

Oklahoma ranks No. 9 in weekly cases and No. 8 in positivity rate, according to the Oct. 11 report released Wednesday by the state. The report is based on data from Oct. 3-9.

The task force noted that it offered Gov. Kevin Stitt new data that included cases, test positivity and deaths by month in its packet to "show the time sequence" of the disease spread in Oklahoma and the U.S.

"These demonstrate the impact of comprehensive mitigation efforts when implemented effectively and that partial or incomplete mitigation leads to prolonged community spread and increased fatalities," the task force wrote.

Oklahoma's new weekly case rate was 190 per 100,000 people, nearly double the U.S. average of 100 per 100,000. The state has been around double for five weeks.