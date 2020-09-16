Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in new COVID-19 cases and test positivity in latest White House report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases and test positivity, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report released Wednesday afternoon.

The state’s rate of new weekly cases was 142 per 100,000 people, nearly doubling the U.S. average of 74 per 100,000 people. Its test positivity rate was at 10%, which is more than double the national average of 4.8%.

One-third of Oklahoma — or 26 counties — is in the red zone for high levels of community transmission, with another 24 counties in the yellow zone for moderate spread.

The report again recommends Gov. Kevin Stitt implement a statewide mask mandate, noting that the highly contagious virus is being brought into nursing homes though community spread.

“Arkansas is a great example in the Heartland where statewide transmission has decreased through mask usage,” according to the task force.

The report, dated Sept. 13, comprises data from Sept. 5-11. Oklahoma is in the red zone for new weekly cases – more than 100 per 100,000 people – and the yellow zone for positivity – between 5% and 10%.