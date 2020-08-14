...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a press conference on the Lincoln/Byers bridge over Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to announce that the state has risen to the No. 9 spot in a prestigious nationwide transportation ranking. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has accomplished a dramatic turnaround and now ranks among the Top 10 in the nation for the condition of its highway bridges, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday.
“I am proud to say that in the new rankings, Oklahoma has just landed at No. 9 in the country,” Stitt said, speaking at a news conference conducted atop a highway bridge overlooking Interstate 40 and downtown Oklahoma City. “This is a major win for our state.”
Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz praised the accomplishment.
“Over the course of my 30-year career in transportation, I’ve watched the department go from managing our bridge infrastructure with Band-Aids and baling wire to being Top 10 in the country,” Gatz said. “That’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to everybody involved.”
Methodology note: The ranking puts Oklahoma in the top 10 when factoring out consideration of other bridges not on highways.