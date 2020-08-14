transportation award

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a press conference on the Lincoln/Byers bridge over Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to announce that the state has risen to the No. 9 spot in a prestigious nationwide transportation ranking. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has accomplished a dramatic turnaround and now ranks among the Top 10 in the nation for the condition of its highway bridges, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday.

“I am proud to say that in the new rankings, Oklahoma has just landed at No. 9 in the country,” Stitt said, speaking at a news conference conducted atop a highway bridge overlooking Interstate 40 and downtown Oklahoma City. “This is a major win for our state.”

Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz praised the accomplishment.

“Over the course of my 30-year career in transportation, I’ve watched the department go from managing our bridge infrastructure with Band-Aids and baling wire to being Top 10 in the country,” Gatz said. “That’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to everybody involved.”

Methodology note: The ranking puts Oklahoma in the top 10 when factoring out consideration of other bridges not on highways.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Gallery: History of the Pedestrian Bridge over the Arkansas River

 

Tags

Recommended for you