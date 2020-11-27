Oklahoma prisons on lockdown; several inmates hospitalized after 'altercations' involving more than 20

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down prisons statewide after multiple inmates were assaulted at three facilities including the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

"ODOC corrections staff and agents with the Office of the Inspector General are investigating what sparked the altercations," a news release states after more than 20 inmates were assaulted Friday.

The other two facilities involved were North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft.

Several of those injured were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals. All three facilities were secure as of Friday evening, according to the release.

