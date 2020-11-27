 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma prisons on lockdown; several inmates hospitalized after 'altercations' involving more than 20
top story

Oklahoma prisons on lockdown; several inmates hospitalized after 'altercations' involving more than 20

{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down prisons statewide after multiple inmates were assaulted at three facilities including the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. 

"ODOC corrections staff and agents with the Office of the Inspector General are investigating what sparked the altercations," a news release states after more than 20 inmates were assaulted Friday.

The other two facilities involved were North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft. 

Several of those injured were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals. All three facilities were secure as of Friday evening, according to the release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Video: Oklahoma DOC director says 'All lives in Oklahoma matter'

Gallery: Oklahoma death row inmates who have exhausted appeals and may be scheduled for execution

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News