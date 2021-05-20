Oklahoma posts third-largest first-time jobless claim increase in the country over past week

The increase in jobless claims follows Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement Monday to cancel the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic relief jobless programs.

Chief among the programs to get the ax effective June 26 are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided benefits to the self-employed, contract workers and so-call gig economy workers and the $300 extra weekly benefit that went to all unemployment benefit recipients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 90,000 workers qualified for the $300 weekly benefit, about 18,600 of which received assistance through the PUA program at last count.

Stitt said thousands of Oklahomans were making more money in unemployment relief than they were by working, while some employers have expressed difficulty hiring workers as the state emerges from the pandemic.

Stitt also touted an incentive plan to pay certain workers who qualified $1,200 to return to work.

Democrats criticized the cancellation of federal benefits, noting that the state’s unemployment rate is 4.2%.

But Zumwalt noted in a written statement that Oklahoma has 37% more job openings than before the pandemic as well as the most employment opportunities since job opening data began to be collected in 2001.