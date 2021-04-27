Oklahoma population falls just short of 4 million in the 2020 US Census count

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s population fell just short of 4 million residents in the U.S. Census count last year, and the state remained the 28th largest in the nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday.

The official headcount showed Oklahoma with 3,959,353 residents. That was an increase of 208,002 people, or 5.5%, from the 2010 Census.

The state will continue to have five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the number it has had since losing a seat after the 2000 census.

The United States had a total population of 331,449,281, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia, on April 1, 2020, the official day of the census count. That was an increase of 22.7 million people, or 7.4% from 2010. The growth rate was the second slowest in U.S. history, the Census Bureau said.