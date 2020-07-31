OKLAHOMA CITY — Pardon and Parole Board Executive Director Steve Bickley resigned after being threatened by a board member.
Bickley on Friday confirmed he has resigned effective Aug. 7. He declined to comment further.
Bickley took several days off after member Allen McCall, a retired judge, sent him an email accusing him of injecting anti-death penalty options on the board.
McCall, appointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, told Bickley in the email, “Shame on you for the underhanded and deceitful way you have used your position to impose your personal beliefs on your staff and our Board.”
McCall in the email said he would move for Bickley’s termination and ask to appear before the state’s multicounty grand jury to present evidence of multiple violations of law by Bickley and others.
Bickley was tapped in July 2019 to head the agency. He served as an executive for the Museum of the Bible and is a former telecommunications executive.
“I support Steve Bickley and his work over the last year,” Pardon and Parole Board Member Adam Luck posted on social media. “He and his team helped oversee the largest commutation in US history, dealt with a 118 percent increase in cases, and ensured continuity of our work in the midst of a pandemic while many other state boards postponed meetings.”
Luck said Bickley’s performance was outstanding.
“I understand his reasons for resigning and also find it hard to imagine working in the environment created by this situation,” Luck wrote.
He said the situation and implications for the standard of conduct acceptable for board members was “shocking.”
Luck referred questions to Board Chairman Robert Gilliland, who could not be reached for comment.
Board member Larry Morris was appointed by the Court of Criminal Appeals while Luck, Gilliland and Kelly Doyle were appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.