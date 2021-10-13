Oklahoma osteopath arrested in connection to woman's death in Arkansas

A Tahlequah health care practitioner who was traveling from Mississippi with a Tahlequah woman has been arrested in Arkansas after she was found dead along a highway.
Tyler Tait, 34, was reportedly driving with Moria Kinsey, 37, when they got into a physical altercation early Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Deputies from Chicot County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman outside a vehicle on U.S. 65 near Lake Village, Arkansas. Kinsey was found lying next to the parked vehicle, with Tait reportedly nearby. She was transported to an area hospital, a news release states, where she was pronounced dead.
Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Division reportedly found evidence of a physical altercation inside the vehicle. After investigators interviewed Tait and consulted with a local prosecutor, he was arrested and remains held in Chicot County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.
The manner and cause of death will be determined by state medical examiners, the news release states.
Tait has been listed since 2016 as a licensed osteopath in the state of Oklahoma; he was reportedly practicing at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, part of the Cherokee Nation Health Services system. Kinsey was identified in a social media post as a nurse in the same health system. A message with a spokeswoman for Cherokee Nation was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to online court records in Cherokee County, Tait was prosecuted by the state of Oklahoma on domestic violence–related charges three times since 2017. The most recent misdemeanor case filed by state prosecutors was dismissed due to jurisdiction issues brought up by the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Two prior cases in Cherokee County, including a felony and misdemeanor were reportedly dismissed at the request of the alleged victim(s).
Online court documents show Tait was the subject of multiple petitions for protective orders by the mother of his child, who alleged violent outbursts that coincided with the timing of state charges being filed.