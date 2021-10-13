Oklahoma osteopath arrested in connection to woman's death in Arkansas

A Tahlequah health care practitioner who was traveling from Mississippi with a Tahlequah woman has been arrested in Arkansas after she was found dead along a highway.

Tyler Tait, 34, was reportedly driving with Moria Kinsey, 37, when they got into a physical altercation early Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Deputies from Chicot County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman outside a vehicle on U.S. 65 near Lake Village, Arkansas. Kinsey was found lying next to the parked vehicle, with Tait reportedly nearby. She was transported to an area hospital, a news release states, where she was pronounced dead.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Division reportedly found evidence of a physical altercation inside the vehicle. After investigators interviewed Tait and consulted with a local prosecutor, he was arrested and remains held in Chicot County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The manner and cause of death will be determined by state medical examiners, the news release states.