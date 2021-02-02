Oklahoma OB-GYN explains why experts recommend pregnant, nursing women get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health care professionals now recommend the COVID-19 vaccine not be withheld for pregnant or nursing women and that they preferably be placed among the top tiers in terms of priority.
Dr. Dana Stone, an Oklahoma-City based obstetrician-gynecologist, on Tuesday said studies show pregnant women are at higher risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared to the non-pregnant population.
She noted that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as well as the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine make the recommendation not to withhold the vaccine after experts looked at the vaccine and risk factors pregnant women face — even high-risk pregnancies.
Stone said the vaccine trials purposely didn't include pregnant and nursing women, but some became pregnant during the studies. Those women are continuing to be followed, she said, and many pregnant women have been among first priority groups — health care and first responders — to receive it.
"(We) have not seen any evidence that they've had any issues with it," she said.
Stone, who practices at Lakeside Doctors Gynecology and Obstetrics, said pregnant or nursing women are encouraged to have conversations with their providers about their individualized risks. A pregnancy test isn't recommended before being immunized.
She spoke Tuesday afternoon during the weekly COVID-19 media briefing by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which represents health care professional organizations across the state.
"The types of vaccines that we don't like to give to pregnant women are live or weakened viruses, and that does not apply to the coronavirus vaccine," Stone said. "It is just a portion of the spike protein that the vaccine contains, and so we feel like it's safe for that reason.
"It also doesn't have any of the adjuvants — things that are added that can help the immune response that sometimes pregnant women have concerns about."
Adjuvants are ingredients in vaccines that can help create stronger immune responses, thereby making immunization more effective, according to the CDC. Adjuvanted vaccines can cause more local (redness, swelling and pain at injection site) and systemic (fever, chills and body aches) reactions than non-adjuvanted vaccines.
Stone said that some pregnant women express nervousness about the vaccine and tell her that they primarily stay at home and are careful to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.
Her recommendation to them is not to hold off on becoming vaccinated but that perhaps they might feel more comfortable doing so after giving birth.
"I really want to have a conversation about each woman's individual risks and her risk tolerance about taking a vaccine that is for sure new, and we don't have a lot of information about during pregnancy," Stone said.