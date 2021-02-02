Oklahoma OB-GYN explains why experts recommend pregnant, nursing women get vaccinated against COVID-19

She spoke Tuesday afternoon during the weekly COVID-19 media briefing by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, which represents health care professional organizations across the state.

"The types of vaccines that we don't like to give to pregnant women are live or weakened viruses, and that does not apply to the coronavirus vaccine," Stone said. "It is just a portion of the spike protein that the vaccine contains, and so we feel like it's safe for that reason.

"It also doesn't have any of the adjuvants — things that are added that can help the immune response that sometimes pregnant women have concerns about."

Adjuvants are ingredients in vaccines that can help create stronger immune responses, thereby making immunization more effective, according to the CDC. Adjuvanted vaccines can cause more local (redness, swelling and pain at injection site) and systemic (fever, chills and body aches) reactions than non-adjuvanted vaccines.

Stone said that some pregnant women express nervousness about the vaccine and tell her that they primarily stay at home and are careful to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.

Her recommendation to them is not to hold off on becoming vaccinated but that perhaps they might feel more comfortable doing so after giving birth.