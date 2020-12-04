 Skip to main content
Oklahoma nurses ask Stitt administration for recruiting help amid shortage
COVID Rise (copy)

A nurse puts on protective gloves before checking on a patient on a COVID-19 floor at Saint Francis Hospital earlier this year. Nurses and educators met with Stitt administration officials this week about recruiting more nurses and imposing a mask mandate.

 MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — Facing a nursing shortage even before the pandemic, nurses and educators said Thursday they met with Stitt administration officials this week about recruiting more nurses and imposing a mask mandate.

State officials were receptive to the idea of a state-sponsored marketing campaign to recruit former nurses back into the workforce, according to Cathy Pierce, chief nurse executive for OU Medicine.

The nurses have also proposed using federal coronavirus relief money to fund refresher courses and educate more nursing students. Pierce said they also proposed the state contract with a staffing agency with experience recruiting health care professionals.

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye, who was among those in the meeting with members of the Oklahoma Academic Practice Partnership of Nurses, told reporters on Thursday that it was “a very good meeting.”

