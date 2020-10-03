Oklahoma No. 3 for rate of women killed by men; 97% knew their killer, report says

Oklahoma ranks among the national leaders in acts of violence against women that end in death, according to an annual national report.
Violence Policy Center, which ranks states based on the number of women killed by men, placed Oklahoma third on the list.
With a rate of 2.31 per 100,000 women dying as a result of domestic violence, the state’s female homicide victimization rate is nearly twice the national average, as stated in the latest edition of the Violence Policy Center “When Men Murder Women” report.
The Washington, D.C.-based organization, which has compiled the annual report for the past 24 years, used data from the 2018 FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report, which found that 46 women were killed in Oklahoma, ranking behind only Missouri and Alaska.
Nationally, the study revealed that nearly 2,000 women were killed, often by men they had a relationship with. In Oklahoma, all but one of the 39 victims knew her killer.
“The sad reality is that women are nearly always murdered by someone they know,” said Kristen Rand, VPC legislative director. “Although advocates and many community leaders are working tirelessly to reduce the toll of domestic violence, there is still much more work to be done to protect women in harm’s way.”
Domestic Violence Intervention Services has been working in Oklahoma for years providing a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.
Tracey Lyall, executive director at DVIS, said repeated incidents of domestic violence that could lead to killings are decreased when women have access to such protective outlets.
Women who seek resources are encouraged to contact the agency via its 24/7 crisis hotline at 918-743-5763.
“We really try as hard as we can to get information out there that we are available, we’re here and have case mangers and advocates who have a safety plan,” said Lyall. “It becomes increasingly important in our state that people know these services are available.”
In addition to supporting reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the study urges state legislators to adopt laws that enhance enforcement of federal legislation and ensure guns are surrendered by or removed from the presence of abusers. Firearms are considered the most common weapon used to harm women.
The overwhelming majority of these homicides, the report said, were not related to any other felony crime, such as rape or robbery.
When further analyzing the Oklahoma homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 79% were not related to a felony activity. Women were most often victims during the course of an argument, the report said.
Contributing to the disturbing trend are several possible factors, Lyall said, including high levels of poverty, stress, access to weapons and drug abuse.
Another component that often explains violent outcomes stems from the abusers. Offenders find themselves inflicting harm on others as a result of suffering past victimization.
While DVIS specializes in assisting women who’ve been victims of physical and sexual violence or abuse, the Tulsa-based nonprofit also features support services for male offenders, usually by way of a court-referred initiative.
“A primary reason (for violence) is that men often experienced domestic violence in their household by their caregivers or parents,” Lyall said. “Some of them also experienced other childhood trauma. So one of the things we talked about often is adverse childhood experiences.”
But the soaring rates of domestic violence aren’t unique to Oklahoma, despite the sobering statistics. And the explanations of why this form of violence still occurs varies.
As the report lays out, intimate partner violence is a systemic problem throughout the country and across generations. Lyall says it comes down to how society has historically failed to value the humanity of women and girls.
“There’s a problem in our state, but we’re not the only state that we can see this,” she said. “There is a belief system that women are not as valuable as men are. And that’s an accepted value and then translates into violence against women.”
