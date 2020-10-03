Oklahoma No. 3 for rate of women killed by men; 97% knew their killer, report says

The Central High School lineman had just turned 18 the month before he was killed, leaving empty the father-figure role he had stepped into for his four younger siblings...

As a kid, he liked to ride his bike and scooter, hang out with his friends, who called him "Booger," and play on the trampoline with his siblings...

He said their favorite things to do together were play basketball, listen to rap music and go shopping, especially sneaker shopping...

"He was an awesome father," she said. "He loved life. All he wanted to do was be the best man he could be for his kids and his family...

Lashay Evans, T'Challa's girlfriend, described the father of her children as a God-fearing, well-educated man who put his family first.

Christian turned 21 about a month before he was killed, and though he battled troubles and mental issues, Barnes said he always encouraged his younger brother and two sisters to stay in school and on the right path...

Jessica Barnes described her eldest son as a young man with a huge heart and gift of laughter.

"She would always do what she could for us," Myers said. "She was doing her damnedest to make sure we were taken care of...

Danny Myers, one of Mary's three adult children, said his family was poor growing up and his mother often found herself in abusive relationships, but she never neglected her children.

Hank Boyd, her older brother, said she embodied joy, laughter and love and cared greatly for her family...

Soconda "Candy" Boyd loved fearlessly like no one else and proudly supported those she loved, family said.

If there were people fighting, be it friends, a couple or strangers, Mohamad was there trying to reconcile the relationship, she said...

Mohamad's wife, Nesreen, described the father of her child as a hard worker who championed harmony and often worked to fix others’ problems.

Mia Scott, Star's little cousin, said Star was the type to open up her home to those in need...

Starrinda Martin, known as "Star" by friends and family, was as beautiful and unique as the butterflies she was so crazy about, family said.

He worked as a server at a couple of area restaurants, and Berry said people he waited on came to his funeral because they enjoyed his service so much...

Carol Berry, Anthony's mother, said Anthony grew up in midtown Tulsa and was known for his wide smile and long, wild hair.

"He didn't even try," she said. "He was just naturally funny. Just goofy...

Raiven Smith, Marco's girlfriend, described Marco as an extrovert with a great smile and great humor—almost anything out of his mouth was funny.

He was no doubt a mama's boy, and he would call Bruner every day, saying "'Mama, how you doing?'" Bruner remembered, adding that no matter how big Michael would get, he'd give her a kiss...

Tammy Bruner, Michael Boles' mother, described her son as a loving man who enjoyed his family and friends.

The two met fresh out of high school after Elwood struck up a conversation at a QuikTrip gas pump, and the rest was history...

That's just the kind of person Ryan was, Johnson said: He cared...

When Ryan Johnson's young niece lost her father, he stepped up to take her to a father-daughter dance, his mother, Dawn Johnson said. And when she ran a fever the night of the dance, he waited until she was feeling better to take her on a dinner and bowling date.

The mother of nine loved her children, and she was the type to take a call about anything to be there when they needed her...

Angela Walker, or Angie, as her friends and family called her, was "one of the sweetest people you'd ever know," her sister, Lowella Baker, said.

DeSean was one who always made sure those he loved were taken care of, whether it be his two younger sisters whom he often teased, his four children or his grandmother...

Lori Tallent, DeSean's mother, said her son wasn't perfect by any means— "Trust me, I know"—but "he was a lot more caring and open-hearted than a lot of people know."

Xzavion was ahead of his time, Ratliff said, and even though he was 18, he acted much older. He liked to write poems and rap, and he addressed issues of the world in his pieces...

Angelica Ratliff, Xzavion's cousin, said Xzavion was an outgoing, magnetic people-person who was also a talented writer.

"She's a good woman that didn't need to go," said Amanda Glowacki, Russell's daughter. "She had a lot of people that loved her, cared for her and would do anything for her."

A sociable high school sophomore who loved soccer, Batman comic books and vintage items, Eric was also quite the jokester, and Jones isn’t afraid to say he got in trouble from time to time...

Eric was "his own, unique self," his mother, Jean Jones, said.

The Tulsa World is attempting to contact the loved ones of homicide victims to share their stories. If you have information you want to share …

— Oklahoma ranks third in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 2.31 per 100,000, according to the most recent edition of the annual Violence Policy Center (VPC) study When Men Murder Women . Oklahoma’s female homicide victimization rate is nearly twice the national average.

Each year the VPC releases the report in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The study uses 2018 data, the most recent year for which information is available. The study covers homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender using data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Supplementary Homicide Report.

The study found that nationwide, 92 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon used was a gun. Nearly 2,000 women were murdered by men in 2018 nationally.

VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand states, “The sad reality is that women are nearly always murdered by someone they know. Although advocates and many community leaders are working tirelessly to reduce the toll of domestic violence, there is still much more work to be done to protect women in harm’s way.”

This is the 23rd edition of When Men Murder Women . Nationally, from 1996 to 2018, the rate of women murdered by men in single victim/single offender incidents dropped from 1.57 per 100,000 women in 1996 to 1.28 per 100,000 women in 2018, a decrease of 18 percent. Since reaching its low of 1.08 in 2014, the rate has increased, with 2018’s rate of 1.28 up 19 percent since 2014.

Below is a table of the states with the 10 highest rates of females murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents in 2018.

For each of these 10 states, the study offers a detailed summary including: the number of victims by age group and race; the most common weapons used; the victim to offender relationships; and, the circumstances of the homicides.

National statistics from the study include the following.

The study calculates the rate of women murdered by men by dividing the total number of females murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents by the total female population and multiplying the result by 100,000. This is the standard and accepted method of comparing fatal levels of gun violence.

In addition to supporting reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the study urges that state legislators adopt laws that enhance enforcement of federal legislation and ensure that guns are surrendered by or removed from the presence of abusers.

Deadly violence against women remains prevalent in Oklahoma, according to a nationwide annual report, though the state has shown some relative improvement recently.

The report from the Violence Policy Institute ranks states each year based on the number of women murdered by men, and Oklahoma is historically high on the list. The state was in the top 10 for three consecutive years starting in 2012, according to institute data.

The latest study, using statistics from 2016, places Oklahoma 11th on the list. Data from the previous year placed the state 15th. More than 1,800 women were murdered by men nationwide, the study said, and almost always by somebody they knew.

“As far as I know, Oklahoma has always been in the top 20 every year,” Domestic Violence Intervention Services Executive Director Tracey Lyall said. “Most of the years I’ve been involved in this work, we’ve been in the top 10.”

Placing just outside the top 10 might be better than usual, but it’s still too high, she said.

The national average in 2016 for such fatalities was 1.20 per 100,000. In Oklahoma, it was 1.57.

In Tulsa, police have instituted new policies in recent years to help save women from their abusers.

One new addition is the lethality test, a set of 11 questions a responding officer asks a victim at the scene of a domestic abuse incident. Based on the responses, an officer can gauge how likely the victim’s abuser is to take the victim’s life.

Often, the victim doesn’t realize just how much danger they’re in until they’ve taken that test and talked with the officer.

From there, Tulsa police try to connect the victim with a local domestic violence service provider. Getting that help is one of the best things a victim can do to save their life, Lyall said.

“If we can get victims to avail themselves of these resources, then we’ve greatly reduced the odds of a homicide,” she said.

Domestic Violence Intervention Services is one such resource, a long-standing, life-saving Tulsa institution.

DVIS receives about 42 percent of its funding federally, from the Office of Violence Against Women, which was established by the Violence Against Women Act. That act requires re-authorization by federal lawmakers, soon, or it will expire.

When lawmakers re-convene in September, they will only have a few weeks before that expiration occurs.

In addition to funding, the act provides more legal means for law enforcement to protect victims of abuse from their abusers.

“The more we can do to hold domestic violence offenders accountable for their actions, the more we’re going to reduce homicides,” Lyall said.

Aside from her duties with DVIS, Lyall also sits on the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board. The board spends much of its time looking into homicides, dissecting what happened, asking what could have been done differently, how a life could have been saved. Then, it shares those solutions.

It’s hard to know for sure what works when looking at the data, but Lyall contends Tulsa Police Department’s new measures make a difference.

“I have to believe that some of the work we’re doing statewide is having an impact,” she said.