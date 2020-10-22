 Skip to main content
Oklahoma needs 'one set of rules' with McGirt decision affecting courts, Gov. Stitt says
  • Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahomans need "one set of rules" going forward after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects court cases across the state.

McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the federal government and tribes have jurisdiction over major crimes in Indian Country, including much of eastern Oklahoma.

Stitt said the ruling was limited to major crimes in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He said the courts have applied similar rules to other cases across the state, and even the Oklahoma Tax Commission has expressed concern about the effects on state revenue.

Larry Nichols shared a report from the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty at the news conference Thursday morning.

"McGirt upended 100 years of jurisprudence... and we don't know what that leads to," he said. "The meaning of this decision is unclear ... when you get to civil. Do we want to become two separate societies?"

Stitt said one set of rules is essential to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state, with social and economic fairness.

"Can you imagine what would happen ... if we had 39 different sets of rules?" Stitt said in reference to the number of recognized indigenous tribes in Oklahoma.

Stitt said the commission's report is about establishing fairness for all 4 million Oklahomans, regardless if they're tribal members.

Nichols said the only solution is federal legislation to pass laws that provide more certainty after the McGirt ruling. He referenced Attorney General Mike Hunter's efforts seeking that legislation.

Stitt said compacts are one option to codify the "one set of rules," but he said that option has its own obstacles.

"We need all of Oklahoma kind of weighing in on this," he said.

The news conference can be viewed here:

Landmark Supreme Court cases and how they affect you

