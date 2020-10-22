Oklahoma needs 'one set of rules' with McGirt decision affecting courts, Gov. Stitt says

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahomans need "one set of rules" going forward after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects court cases across the state.
McGirt v. Oklahoma determined the federal government and tribes have jurisdiction over major crimes in Indian Country, including much of eastern Oklahoma.
Stitt said the ruling was limited to major crimes in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He said the courts have applied similar rules to other cases across the state, and even the Oklahoma Tax Commission has expressed concern about the effects on state revenue.
Larry Nichols shared a report from the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty at the news conference Thursday morning.
"McGirt upended 100 years of jurisprudence... and we don't know what that leads to," he said. "The meaning of this decision is unclear ... when you get to civil. Do we want to become two separate societies?"
Stitt said one set of rules is essential to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state, with social and economic fairness.
Support Local Journalism
"Can you imagine what would happen ... if we had 39 different sets of rules?" Stitt said in reference to the number of recognized indigenous tribes in Oklahoma.
Stitt said the commission's report is about establishing fairness for all 4 million Oklahomans, regardless if they're tribal members.
Nichols said the only solution is federal legislation to pass laws that provide more certainty after the McGirt ruling. He referenced Attorney General Mike Hunter's efforts seeking that legislation.
Stitt said compacts are one option to codify the "one set of rules," but he said that option has its own obstacles.
"We need all of Oklahoma kind of weighing in on this," he said.
The news conference can be viewed here:
Landmark Supreme Court cases and how they affect you
Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time
Marbury v. Madison
McCulloch v. Maryland
Dred Scott v. Sandford
Plessy v. Ferguson
Korematsu v. United States
Brown v. Board of Education
Cooper v. Aaron
Mapp v. Ohio
Engel v. Vitale
Gideon v. Wainwright
New York Times Company v. Sullivan
Miranda v. Arizona
Loving v. Virginia
Terry v. Ohio
Tinker v. Des Moines
Roe v. Wade
US v. Nixon
Goss v. Lopez
Regents of the University of California v. Bakke
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Texas v. Johnson
Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Department of Health
Bush v. Gore
Grutter v. Bollinger
Lawrence v. Texas
Roper v. Simmons
District of Columbia v. Heller
Citizens United v. FEC
National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius
Obergefell v. Hodges
Department of Commerce v. New York
Rucho v. Common Cause
Bostock v. Clayton County
R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California
New Jersey v T.L.O.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!