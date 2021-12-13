Oklahoma National Guard leader warns of 'career-ending federal action' for unvaccinated members

OKLAHOMA CITY - The head of the Oklahoma National Guard said Thursday he cannot permanently offer local guard members "safe harbor" from a federal requirement that all members of the military get vaccinated for COVID-19.
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA CITY - The head of the Oklahoma National Guard said Thursday he cannot permanently offer local guard members "safe harbor" from a federal requirement that all members of the military get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.