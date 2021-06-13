 Skip to main content
Oklahoma must do better to increase vaccination rate among young people before fall, OU COVID officer says
COVID-19

Oklahoma must do better to increase vaccination rate among young people before fall, OU COVID officer says

Only 13.6% of Oklahomans ages 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and only 6.7% are fully vaccinated, according to federal data as of Thursday.

The state’s COVID-19 metrics are “very, very good news” these days, but Oklahomans must do a better job of encouraging young people to get vaccinated before school is back in session in the fall lest the disease ramp up, too, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer.

Only 13.6% of Oklahoma’s minors ages 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of vaccine, and only 6.7% are fully vaccinated, according to federal data issued Thursday.

“I do have concerns that if we get to the fall and we’re bringing students back together — those younger age groups, and those vaccination rates in those age groups remains quite low — that we could see spread of the disease once again,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler, who spoke Thursday during a COVID update news conference, noted that the age demographics with the most cases in Oklahoma now are the 12- to 17-year-old and 18- to 35-year-old groups.

“It’s something we really need to work on a lot — encouraging young people to get vaccinated,” he said.

Only 35% of Oklahomans — 1.16 million people — who are eligible to be vaccinated are fully immunized, according to the state data released Thursday. Bratzler said that is far short of President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4.

About 1.4 million Oklahomans — 42.1% — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“So we have a lot of room for improvement in terms of vaccination,” Bratzler said.

Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart addresses the question on April 29, 2021

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

