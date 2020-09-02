Oklahoma moves up to Xth in nation for COVID-19 testing positivity, according to latest White House report

Oklahoma now ranks Xth in the nation for COVID-19 test positivity, a week after cracking the top 10 at 8th.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Sunday was released by the state at noon Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday acknowledged that face coverings are helping slow the spread but continued to decline to implement any sort of statewide requirement.
The state's positivity rate entered the red zone at xx.x% from Aug. 22-28, up from 9.9% from Aug. 15-21. The White House task force labels the red zone at 10% and above, with the yellow zone between 5% and 10%.
Oklahoma's positivity rank Aug. 8-14 was 11th at 9.4%, making this the third consecutive report the state has climbed relative to other states.
