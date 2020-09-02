 Skip to main content
Oklahoma moves up to Xth in nation for COVID-19 testing positivity, according to latest White House report

Oklahoma moves up to Xth in nation for COVID-19 testing positivity, according to latest White House report

Oklahoma now ranks Xth in the nation for COVID-19 test positivity, a week after cracking the top 10 at 8th.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Sunday was released by the state at noon Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday acknowledged that face coverings are helping slow the spread but continued to decline to implement any sort of statewide requirement.

The state's positivity rate entered the red zone at xx.x% from Aug. 22-28, up from 9.9% from Aug. 15-21. The White House task force labels the red zone at 10% and above, with the yellow zone between 5% and 10%.

Oklahoma's positivity rank Aug. 8-14 was 11th at 9.4%, making this the third consecutive report the state has climbed relative to other states.

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

How does Oklahoma fare according to White House task force?

Nationally, Oklahoma was ranked 12th highest for most new cases per 100,000 population and 8th highest for test positivity in the week comprising the report released Aug. 23.

Oklahoma had 123 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 93 per 100,000.

Oklahoma's new cases (rate per 100,000)

(Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100)

Aug. 30: xxx (xx national average)

Aug. 23: 123 (93)

Aug. 16: 117 (112)

Aug. 9: 146 (114)

Aug. 2: 186 (137)

July 26: 126 (140)

July 19: 128 (140)

July 14: 102 (119)

July 5: 69 (100)

June 29: 67 (74)

Oklahoma's test positivity rate

(Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%)

Aug. 30: x.x%

Aug. 23: 9.9%

Aug. 16: 9.4%

Aug. 9: 9.8%

Aug. 2: 9.8%

July 26: 10.1%

July 19: 9.8%

July 14: 9.7%

July 5: 6.0%

June 29: 5.8%

Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force

Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports

