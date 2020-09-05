Oklahoma might get batch of COVID-19 vaccine in November for 'priority populations' first, OSDH official says

November is the earliest Oklahoma might receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to “priority populations,” although the timeline remains tentative, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Keith Reed, OSDH deputy commissioner of community health services, on Friday said the federal government has offered several scenarios, of which the earliest is November or December. Reed said health care workers and long-term care facilities are likely to be first in line, followed by people ages 65 and older and those with co-morbidities.
“We know that when it comes out, we’re not going to get large volumes up front,” Reed said. “So no doubt that that will be based off of priority populations, and that’s how we will initially roll it out. Hopefully the supply will hit soon thereafter and we can roll it out into the population.”
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that an Aug. 27 letter from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to governors told states “in the near future” they will receive permit applications for a vaccine.
The letter states that any waivers won’t compromise the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness, according to the AP. The AP also reported that several vaccine and public health experts say the final stage of experimental trials are at best halfway through the process, so they don’t understand how there could be adequate data on the efficacy before Nov. 1.
Interim State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said he has no concerns and that vital steps in the process won’t be skipped to get a vaccine out early.
Reed noted that there are still lots of questions, so nothing is set in stone. He said he can’t speak to the likelihood of a November rollout, only that the CDC has said that it’s a possibility.
He said the state has enough lead time to develop several distribution strategies by adapting flu shot processes that have been in place for years or the framework for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
“So I’m not worried about our ability to get it out,” Reed said. “I’m more worried about a rapid supply chain. I think that’s going to be the limiting factor for us — not our ability to get it out but the supply chain.”
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
<&rdpEm>corey.jones@tulsaworld.com</&rdpEm>
<&rdpEm>Twitter: @JonesingToWrite</&rdpEm>
