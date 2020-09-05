Oklahoma might get batch of COVID-19 vaccine in November for 'priority populations' first, OSDH official says

November is the earliest Oklahoma might receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to “priority populations,” although the timeline remains tentative, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Keith Reed, OSDH deputy commissioner of community health services, on Friday said the federal government has offered several scenarios, of which the earliest is November or December. Reed said health care workers and long-term care facilities are likely to be first in line, followed by people ages 65 and older and those with co-morbidities.

“We know that when it comes out, we’re not going to get large volumes up front,” Reed said. “So no doubt that that will be based off of priority populations, and that’s how we will initially roll it out. Hopefully the supply will hit soon thereafter and we can roll it out into the population.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that an Aug. 27 letter from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to governors told states “in the near future” they will receive permit applications for a vaccine.