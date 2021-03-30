Oklahoma 'looks pretty good,' but COVID-19 isn't under control yet, according to OU epidemiologist

"The reason why I'm still not feeling maybe that 'impending doom' or as nervous as Dr. Walensky in Oklahoma is — for better or worse — we have I think just had more people get sick from COVID," Wendelboe said. "So we have a little bit more population immunity."

Oklahoma also has been among the top 10 states for vaccination rate.

Wendelboe said the state recently has been averaging about 12,000 vaccinations a day. If that rate holds, he said, then there could be at least one dose in 2 million Oklahomans approximately three months from now.

He said some level of population immunity nearing herd immunity is attainable with a combination of at least one dose in about 2 million Oklahomans, as well as at least 1 million Oklahomans who have been exposed to the virus.

He said his model projects between 1.3 million and 1.6 million Oklahomans have been exposed, which includes infections that were unreported or untested.

"Waning immunity and the emerging variants make these projections uncertain, but hopefully provide a target for people to work towards," Wendelboe said.