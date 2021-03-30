Oklahoma 'looks pretty good,' but COVID-19 isn't under control yet, according to OU epidemiologist

COVID-19 isn't at a level that's sustainable or controllable yet in Oklahoma, but an epidemiologist says the state "looks pretty good" as it tries to reach herd immunity while other states are seeing a resurgence.
Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, also an OU public health professor, said nearly 1 million residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and asked that masking continue until the state has at least doubled that to 2 million people — perhaps three months from now.
Wendelboe noted the state's most recent seven-day case average was 343 per day, down from the previous one of 379. Similarly, the seven-day average of hospitalizations are at 221 per day, down from 241 per day in the prior week.
That case average hasn't been seen since June, the first month that Gov. Kevin Stitt fully reopened the state.
"It is not time to lift masking ordinances; let's keep masking at least until the end of spring," Wendelboe said. "I want to see Oklahoma lead the nation by preventing COVID-related deaths and COVID-related hospitalizations.
"I do not want to see Oklahoma follow some of the other states that are experiencing a surge in cases right now."
Wendelboe, also formerly the state's epidemiologist, spoke Tuesday during the weekly Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference.
The Oklahoma City Council on Tuesday voted 5-4 to put off a decision for two weeks on whether to lift its mask mandate earlier than the April 30 expiration date. Tulsa's mask ordinance also expires at the end of April unless it's extended by the city council.
On a national level, the pandemic trajectory prospects aren't as hopeful.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned Monday of her feeling of "impending doom" as cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase again in the U.S.
Walensky pleaded for the public and elected officials to "just please hold on a little while longer" by practicing sound pandemic behavior and getting vaccinated to save lives and prevent a fourth surge.
She said the nation's trends are similar to many countries from a few weeks ago in Europe — including Germany, Italy and France — that now have "a consistent and worrying spike in cases."
Wendelboe cautioned that Oklahoma isn't in a safe place nor immune from surges. Mask mandates could be lifted too soon, he said, or spring break might have an effect.
With that in mind, Wendelboe said, the state in general is on more sound footing than the country because a greater percentage of Oklahomans have immunity either via natural infection or vaccination. He expects small bumps in trends or periodic outbreaks in the state, but not necessarily another actual surge.
"The reason why I'm still not feeling maybe that 'impending doom' or as nervous as Dr. Walensky in Oklahoma is — for better or worse — we have I think just had more people get sick from COVID," Wendelboe said. "So we have a little bit more population immunity."
Oklahoma also has been among the top 10 states for vaccination rate.
Wendelboe said the state recently has been averaging about 12,000 vaccinations a day. If that rate holds, he said, then there could be at least one dose in 2 million Oklahomans approximately three months from now.
He said some level of population immunity nearing herd immunity is attainable with a combination of at least one dose in about 2 million Oklahomans, as well as at least 1 million Oklahomans who have been exposed to the virus.
He said his model projects between 1.3 million and 1.6 million Oklahomans have been exposed, which includes infections that were unreported or untested.
"Waning immunity and the emerging variants make these projections uncertain, but hopefully provide a target for people to work towards," Wendelboe said.
Also a factor, he said the state at its peak thus far performed about 15,000 vaccinations per day — an indicator that those who were most eager or anxious to be vaccinated largely have been.
So the 12,000 per day rate might not hold as efforts turn toward hard-to-reach people or those with hesitancy.
Phase 3 of the state's vaccine rollout has been open since March 9, meaning almost 3.5 million Oklahomans have been eligible for three weeks. The final phase opened Monday, creating eligibility for another 500,000 residents.
He encouraged Oklahomans ages 16 and older to seek out vaccine appointments, which are much easier and convenient to come by now as supply has increased.
He also noted that some of the latest research has found the vaccine is safe for pregnant or lactating women, as well as for immuno-compromised people — continuing to demonstrate the overall safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
"If you have any questions about the vaccine, please ask," Wendelboe said. "We are just learning so much about these vaccines on a regular basis that we want to supply you with what we know and what we don't know."
Variant update
The Oklahoma State Department of Health offered an update on variant sequencing during the news conference.
Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said so far 20 variant cases have been identified in Oklahoma, with about half of them being the B.1.1.7 first found in the United Kingdom.
Eight more cases are the two variants identified in California — B.1.427 and B.1.429 — and the most recent variant found was the B.1.351 associated with South Africa.
She said the B.1.351 case is a "breakthrough infection" in which the patient had been vaccinated.
"So we are doing further investigation on the particular patient, the vaccine and where this person might have acquired that infection," Stone said.
The P.1 variant — first identified in Brazil — was confirmed in an Oklahoman in January.
The state still ranks next to last in the country in the rate of specimens sequenced to find variants, according to the latest CDC data. Only 404 Oklahoma specimens have undergone genomic sequencing, according to the CDC's online dashboard.
"So sequencing is definitely going to be a priority, especially now that we have the capacity," Stone said. "We are certainly keeping an eye on the variant distribution and how it looks in Oklahoma and then how it looks in comparison to the national (trends)."
