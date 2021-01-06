Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Oklahoma's congressional delegation seemed to be safe Wednesday afternoon as a violent mob of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and momentarily gained access to both the House and Senate chambers.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford was speaking during Senate debate on Arizona's electoral votes when proceedings were suddenly suspended because of the attack.

"Peaceful demonstration is an American value — violent destruction is not," Lankford tweeted later. "Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never pursuit of truth and freedom. Never."

Representatives of Lankford, U.S. Sen. James Inhofe and Congressmen Frank Lucas and Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin all said those members were safe as of 2 p.m.

"My staff and I are safe inside the Capitol Complex," Lucas tweeted. "I thank the Capitol Police who are risking their safety to protect my colleagues and our staff.

"I unequivocally condemn the violence and riots seen today in and around the Capitol, and I pray for the restoration of peace."

In one photo, Mullin can be seen looking on a few feet from an armed standoff on the House floor involving what appear to be security guards and an intruder.