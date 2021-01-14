Oklahoma lawmakers encouraged to avoid state Capitol this weekend amid threat of armed protests

Jason Sutton, Oklahoma House of Representatives director of operations and administration, also sent members and staff a message recommending they do the same.

“The FBI and state and local law enforcement agencies have been closely monitoring the possibility of armed protests at state Capitols across the nation this weekend, including some threats of violence,” Sutton wrote.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, who is among those who thought there were problems in other states with the election, does not anticipate unrest occurring in the state.

“I don’t think Oklahoma will see that,” McDugle said. “If we do, I think the conservatives who are disappointed are not the same ones who are going to cause that kind of chaos. So, my personal belief is I hope it doesn’t happen in Oklahoma. I won’t be there. I wouldn’t support anything like that.”

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, said she didn’t think leadership would send a message if there were not a credible threat.