Oklahoma lawmakers begin filing bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawmakers have started filing bills for the legislative session that begins Feb. 1.

They have until Jan. 21 to complete the process, with exceptions for appropriations bills.

Several measures are expected to be refiled from last session after lawmakers were forced to cut the session down due to COVID-19.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 3 that would let voters decide if teachers could return to the classroom immediately after leaving the Legislature, waiving the two-year waiting period.

It is a constitutional amendment.

Hicks said the two-year waiting period should not apply to educators. She said the state desperately needs teachers.

Hicks said teachers should not have to change career paths for two years.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, has a somewhat related measure, Senate Joint Resolution 1.

The measure would let voters decide to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow members of the Legislature to serve as an employee of a school district, a technology center school district or in higher education during his or her term in office.