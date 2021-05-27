Oklahoma lawmakers announce efforts to speed up REAL ID processing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers on Wednesday announced efforts to make it easier for residents seeking a REAL ID compliant license.
The process has been plagued by long waits and other problems.
“This is just a situation where Oklahomans deserve better,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.
The plan includes opening mega centers this summer in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to expedite the process.
Lawmakers set aside $6.6 million for the centers, Hall said.
“We see those operating until the end of the year,” Hall said.
The operating hours of the mega centers will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Hall said officials are scouting possible locations for the mega centers.
Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said some metro residents were driving to rural locations in hopes of obtaining a REAL ID.
He said he didn’t think it was fair to have residents driving a long way to obtain one.
In addition, the state hopes to be able to provide additional technology to tag agents to increase processing of REAL IDs, Kerbs said.
The Legislature was able to restore recent cuts to the Department of Public Safety to allow the agency to bring on additional examiners, Hall said.
Recently signed legislation, Senate Bill 1057, provides additional financial incentives for tag agents to process REAL ID applicants, Hall said.
Some tag agents, Hall said, have said that they were being paid the same to process REAL ID licenses and non-compliant licenses, although the process for REAL ID took longer.
“So, we are increasing the amount that the tag agents retain to offset the additional time it takes to do a compliant ID,” he said.
Hall said the consumer will still pay the same rate.
In addition, Senate Bill 1057 allows those seeking a REAL ID to obtain one for eight years rather than just four years, Hall said.
Hall and Kerbs said the COVID-19 pandemic increased the backlog of people hoping to get a REAL ID.
Residents seeking a REAL ID are encouraged to look at the Department of Public Safety’s website to determine which documents will be required.
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to make driver’s licenses harder to forge. Oklahoma legislators in 2007 passed a bill forbidding the state from meeting provisions of the act.
Lawmakers in 2017 passed legislation that was signed by the governor that allowed state officials to begin work on building a compliant system.
The state has been given several extensions to become REAL ID compliant.
