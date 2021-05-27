Oklahoma lawmakers announce efforts to speed up REAL ID processing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers on Wednesday announced efforts to make it easier for residents seeking a REAL ID compliant license.

The process has been plagued by long waits and other problems.

“This is just a situation where Oklahomans deserve better,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry.

The plan includes opening mega centers this summer in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to expedite the process.

Lawmakers set aside $6.6 million for the centers, Hall said.

“We see those operating until the end of the year,” Hall said.

The operating hours of the mega centers will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hall said officials are scouting possible locations for the mega centers.

Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said some metro residents were driving to rural locations in hopes of obtaining a REAL ID.

He said he didn’t think it was fair to have residents driving a long way to obtain one.

In addition, the state hopes to be able to provide additional technology to tag agents to increase processing of REAL IDs, Kerbs said.