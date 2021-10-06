 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma kids' mental health worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, new report shows
0 Comments

Oklahoma kids' mental health worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, new report shows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The mental health of children in Oklahoma has suffered significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report finds.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured video: Concern over kids’ mental health during pandemic

Doctors say the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of children is alarming and plain to see.

Resources for help

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7. To get help, call 800-273-8255. The Lifeline online chat service is available from noon to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Youth Crisis Mobile Response can help connect young people in Oklahoma or the adults in their lives with help in a crisis. To get help, call 833-885-2273.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News