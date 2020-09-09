Oklahoma jumps to 4th in U.S. for COVID-19 positivity, 9th in new cases

Oklahoma now has the fourth-highest positivity rate in the country to pair with the ninth-highest new case rate per capita, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Both metrics place Oklahoma in the "red zone" for high levels of community transmission of the novel virus.

The Sept. 6 report — released noon Wednesday by the state — lists Oklahoma with an 11.3% positivity rate, which is its highest yet by more than a percentage point.

Oklahoma's new case rate is 146 per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 88 per 100,000. That keeps the state in the new-case red zone for the ninth consecutive week.

"Require masks in metro areas and counties with COVID-19 cases among students or teachers in K-12 schools," the report recommends.

The Sept. 6 weekly report comprises data from Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

The report notes 65% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community spread.

"There is virus in rural and urban counties," the report states.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.