The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame has postponed its 50th anniversary gala to May 14, 2021, as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic continue.
The hall of fame’s executive committee decided to postpone the gala from its rescheduled date of Oct. 9. Plans for the gala next May will continue at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
The committee also decided to postpone future hall of fame selections. While nominations will continue to be accepted this year and into 2021, the next class would not be selected and inducted until 2022.
“The Executive Committee felt that selecting a new hall of fame class would take away from the inductions of the regular and posthumous classes in 2020 as well as honoring the two Lifetime Achievement Award winners,” said hall of fame Director Joe Hight. “We regret that we had to take this action, but these are unprecedented times. We felt this was the most responsible action.”
The 2020 classes became members in April but have been unable to have a formal in-person ceremony because of the pandemic. Hight said the executive committee felt it was important to continue the tradition of an in-person induction. The hall of fame ceremonies usually attract nearly 300 people.
Those being honored in 2020 include three Tulsans: former television anchor, reporter and “Oklahoma Traveler” Scott Thompson; KOTV/News on Six crime reporter Lori Fullbright; and Robert “Bob” K. Goodwin of The Oklahoma Eagle, who is being recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his community leadership and national service in civil rights.
Two Tulsa World sports icons are also being honored posthumously. They are: Sports Editor B.A. Bridgewater, who held that position for 37 years at the World; and John A. Ferguson Jr., also known as “Fergie,” sports writer for the Tulsa World for almost 50 years.
Other Tulsans being honored posthumously include Andrew J. Smitherman, African American press pioneer and owner of the Tulsa Star who reported on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; and Charles Cagle, publisher, general manager and advertising representative for Neighbor Newspapers in suburban Tulsa.
The hall of fame inductees are Clytie Bunyan, director of Business & Lifestyles at The Oklahoman; Al Eschbach, longtime reporter, sports director and talk radio host on WWLS; Rusty Ferguson, publisher of The Cleveland American, The Hominy News-Progress and owner of the Pawnee Chief; Rochelle Hines, 22-year reporter for The Associated Press; Michael McNutt, reporter and editor for more than 30 years at The Oklahoman; Michael Sims, executive director at ABC News and general manager of the Network News Service; Tony Stizza, photojournalist for more than 25 years at KTVY and KFOR; and Yvette Walker, assistant dean for student affairs at OU’s Gaylord College.
Also being honored posthumously are Tim Chavez, business writer, TV columnist and syndicated political columnist; Don Gammill, The Oklahoman editor and columnist; Helen Holmes, reporter, teacher and former Guthrie mayor; William E. Lehmann, Guthrie Daily Leader publisher and community leader; Marjorie Paxson, longtime reporter and editor for multiple publications; and William Russell Moore, war correspondent who gave his life helping wounded American soldiers in Korea.
Also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award is Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, for his state leadership and influence as an author.
“We want to ensure not only to honor those who have been inducted in 2020 but the safety of those who attend the ceremony,” Hight said. “Many of our members and participants fall into the vulnerable category of those who should avoid large gatherings.”
Reservations already purchased for the 2020 gala will be honored for the 2021 event. New invitations will be sent later this year or early 2021.
The hall of fame also plans to redesign its website as well as convert its office in the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center into a mini museum. Those plans were delayed because of issues with the pandemic, Hight said, but are now proceeding.
Despite the pandemic, the 210-page book “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” was published last spring. The book, which recently reached No. 1 on the Oklahoma Bestsellers list, is still for sale while supplies last. Copies were donated to every public library in Oklahoma.
