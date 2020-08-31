 Skip to main content
Oklahoma in bottom 10 for Census response with deadline approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY - With a month remaining to respond to the U.S. Census, Oklahoma ranks among the Bottom 10 nationally for its response rate.

Roughly, 59% of Oklahoma households have completed the Census, making the state No. 41 for its response. Oklahoma ranks behind the national response rate of 64%.

The deadline for Census data collection is coming up fast due to the Trump administration’s decision to end data collection a month early, on Sept. 30.

The final report will be presented to the president by Dec. 31.

