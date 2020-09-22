 Skip to main content
Oklahoma House hires former speaker T.W. Shannon to aid in redistricting

Former House Speaker T.W. Shannon will help the Oklahoma House with its redistricting efforts. Shannon speaks before the President Donald Trump rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma House has hired a former Republican speaker to help with the upcoming redistricting process.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced Monday the hiring of former Speaker T.W. Shannon to serve as the chamber's public liaison on redistricting.

Shannon will help solicit public input on how House legislative districts should look for the next decade and build bridges between the public and legislators throughout the redistricting process that occurs following the U.S. Census. He also will serve as a spokesman to the public and media outlets, according to a news release.

“T.W. Shannon is an incredibly effective communicator whose diversity and deep understanding of all of Oklahoma will strongly benefit the House’s public-focused redistricting process,” McCall said.

