Oklahoma House Democrats call for inflation relief

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Democrats on Thursday said the hundreds of millions of dollars set aside to attract Panasonic Energy should now be used for inflation relief and core services.

Panasonic announced Wednesday it would build a battery factory in Kansas. Oklahoma was vying for the plant.

This spring, lawmakers passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4455 that would provide up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation to lure the company to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the funds should be used to mitigate the impact of inflation on residents. She said it should be used to put the state’s gas tax on hold and to cut the state sales tax on groceries.

In the alternative, the funds should be used for education, she said.

She said the state has a record savings account, which should not be increased with the $698 million.

Lawmakers convened a third special session called by Stitt to deal with inflation. Stitt was not satisfied with what the legislature had done in regular session.

He called on lawmakers to drop the 4.75% personal income tax rate down to 4.5% and eliminate the state’s 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Stitt vetoed bills that would provide for a $75 tax rebate for single filers and $150 for married couples, saying it was not enough. He also vetoed a bill that would eliminate a 1.25 percent tax on vehicles, saying it would provide relief for a limited population.

The House, meeting in special session, sent the Senate some bills and then left. The Senate said it could not take up the bills because the House had ended the session. House members disagreed.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat formed a committee to study tax reform.

“House Bill 4455 was passed to put us in the best position to land major economic investments in the state while ensuring no money would be spent without specific benchmarks being met by investors,” Treat said.

“Oklahoma is still in contention for numerous major investments that we are hopeful will come to fruition. These deals are being negotiated by the governor and his team while staying within the framework we put forth in the legislation.”

Alex Gerszewski, a Treat spokesman, said the bills the House sent to the Senate during special session are ineligible to be heard.

House leadership and Stitt had no comment on Virgin’s remarks.