Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper battling COVID-19 dies

A state trooper who had battled COVID-19 for about a month died Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
"It is with deepest regret that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces the passing of one of our active duty members," the agency wrote on social media.
Capt. Jeff Sewell, 58, had been hospitalized since Sept. 5 due to COVID-19, and he died at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, Saturday afternoon, according to the post.
His services are pending.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with (Sewell's) family," the post concluded.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also offered its condolences to Sewell's family and colleagues.
"The (OSBI) is deeply saddened by the loss of this dedicated public servant who had a huge heart for the people he served," a social media post read. "Our prayers are with his family and his (OHP) colleagues. Rest In Peace Captain Sewell #26. Thank you for your service."
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the coronavirus has killed more officers in 2020 than all other causes combined.
One-hundred-and-fourteen officers across the country have died due to COVID-19 in 2020, according to data compiled by the Officer Down Memorial Page, and the website's executive director told the Post it was "likely" coronavirus deaths would surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!