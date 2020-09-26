Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper battling COVID-19 dies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state trooper who had battled COVID-19 for about a month died Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

"It is with deepest regret that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces the passing of one of our active duty members," the agency wrote on social media.

Capt. Jeff Sewell, 58, had been hospitalized since Sept. 5 due to COVID-19, and he died at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, Saturday afternoon, according to the post.

His services are pending.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with (Sewell's) family," the post concluded.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also offered its condolences to Sewell's family and colleagues.

"The (OSBI) is deeply saddened by the loss of this dedicated public servant who had a huge heart for the people he served," a social media post read. "Our prayers are with his family and his (OHP) colleagues. Rest In Peace Captain Sewell #26. Thank you for your service."