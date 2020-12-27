Oklahoma Highway Patrol secures funding, finalizes plans for academy in 2021

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is one step closer to keeping up with attrition after securing funding for another training academy class.

The agency’s 67th academy is set to begin in either July or August with about 65 cadets — a far cry from the last academy’s beginning roster of 97.

It all comes down to funding, OHP Capt. Donald Kerr said, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not appropriated annually.

Col. Brent Sugg, chief of the patrol, said the 2021 academy didn’t seem possible after budget cuts, and Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully thanked the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Banking Department for stepping in with help.

“Funding provided by these two agencies will allow us to continue to recruit, train and deploy professional OHP Troopers to provide public safety throughout the State of Oklahoma,” Scully said in a news release.

Kerr, commander of the OHP Training Center, said the agency’s optimal strength is in the 900s but that it currently has about 760 troopers, many of whom are quickly aging out.

“Almost half of our troopers are eligible to retire within the next three years,” Sugg said in the release.