Oklahoma Highway Patrol secures funding, finalizes plans for academy in 2021

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is one step closer to keeping up with attrition after securing funding for another training academy class.
The agency’s 67th academy is set to begin in either July or August with about 65 cadets — a far cry from the last academy’s beginning roster of 97.
It all comes down to funding, OHP Capt. Donald Kerr said, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not appropriated annually.
Col. Brent Sugg, chief of the patrol, said the 2021 academy didn’t seem possible after budget cuts, and Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully thanked the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Banking Department for stepping in with help.
“Funding provided by these two agencies will allow us to continue to recruit, train and deploy professional OHP Troopers to provide public safety throughout the State of Oklahoma,” Scully said in a news release.
Kerr, commander of the OHP Training Center, said the agency’s optimal strength is in the 900s but that it currently has about 760 troopers, many of whom are quickly aging out.
“Almost half of our troopers are eligible to retire within the next three years,” Sugg said in the release.
The last academy’s 61 graduates brought the agency’s ranks to only eight troopers more after attrition, Kerr said.
“If you don’t have an annual school it will eventually catch up to you, and it has,” Kerr said. “To me, (funding) should be mandated. Nothing’s more important than people’s public safety.”
More than 500 applicants nationwide have already shown interest in the state agency, Kerr said, but the application process will remain open through mid- or late February.
Anyone interested can fill out an application at www.jointheohp.com and take a written test at any CareerTech school across the state.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center to provide the entrance exam for state trooper candidates through its existing in-person and virtual test sites across Oklahoma.
“We’re trying to make it easier,” Kerr said.
Applicants can stay near their hometowns instead of traveling to Oklahoma City for the tests.
The agency has also made some changes to its qualifying fitness test; there’s now a timed 1.5-mile run and 500-meter row.
The patrol will host an open house on Jan. 16 at its training center, at 3600 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Oklahoma City, where potential applicants can talk with academy instructors and try their hand at the physical fitness test, Kerr said.
“It’s a real rewarding job,” Kerr said. “You know you’ve made a difference in people’s lives.
“My No. 1 goal when I go to work is to make the highways a safer place for everybody.”
