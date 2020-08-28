Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovers body from Walnut Creek State Park

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in Keystone Lake on Friday.
The body was found in about 1 foot of water near a boat ramp at Walnut Creek State Park, along the north shore near Prue.
The unidentified white man reportedly had distinctive tattoos and "possibly had" a Mohawk-style haircut, troopers reported.
They labeled the death a "drowning incident" in the report but say what happened remains under investigation.
The man was not wearing a life jacket, and troopers measured the water's temperature to be 90 degrees.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott