Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovers body from Walnut Creek State Park

Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovers body from Walnut Creek State Park

Walnut Creek State Park

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found in Keystone Lake on Friday.

The body was found in about 1 foot of water near a boat ramp at Walnut Creek State Park, along the north shore near Prue.

The unidentified white man reportedly had distinctive tattoos and "possibly had" a Mohawk-style haircut, troopers reported. 

They labeled the death a "drowning incident" in the report but say what happened remains under investigation. 

The man was not wearing a life jacket, and troopers measured the water's temperature to be 90 degrees. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

