Oklahoma health officials caution against vaccine shopping in wake of J&J approval

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the recent emergency use approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are encouraging residents not to vaccine shop.

A Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend got approval for emergency use, bringing the total types to three.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot. It has shown to protect against variants of COVID-19.

The other two are believed to fully protect against variants, but came out before those variants emerged.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also does not have the same strict temperature storage requirements as the other two.

“You don’t want to be the last soldier that dies as the peace treaty is being signed,” said Health Commissioner Lance Frye.

“I would strongly discourage people from bypassing an opportunity to get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer to go strictly to this or vice versa,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed. “The best vaccine you can get is the one that is available to you right now.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested on 44,000 people worldwide, including areas that had variants, Reed said.