Oklahoma Guard gives mental health association CEO highest civilian honor

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard has awarded Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Terri White its Medal of Freedom.

It is the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian honor.

White was honored for her 13 years as the commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Previous recipients include former governors George Nigh, Frank Keating and Brad Henry.

“Terri has tirelessly advocated for the mental health needs of Oklahoma National Guardsmen, and all other service members in Oklahoma,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma.

“Thanks to her leadership, thousands of Oklahoma’s service members and their families have access to quality mental health care, which has led to a reduction in mental health emergencies and most importantly, happier and healthier families.”

An award ceremony was held in conjunction with the Adjutant General’s Suicide Prevention and Resiliency Day on Tuesday at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center.

White said Oklahoma is obligated to take care of those who served and their families.