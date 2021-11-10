Oklahoma governor's executive order would ban nonbinary birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order that seeks to bar the Oklahoma State Department of Health from issuing nonbinary birth certificates.

The action comes after the Oklahoma State Department of Health entered a settlement agreement with an individual and then issued the person a nonbinary birth certificate.

Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel male or female is a clear gender identity.

Stitt, in the executive order, said the settlement agreement was not reviewed or approved by his administration.

“This settlement requires OSDH to amend birth certificates in a manner not permitted by under Oklahoma Law,” according to the executive order, which was issued Monday.

Stitt ordered OSDH to stop amending birth certificates in a way that is inconsistent with state law.

He told the agency to remove from its website any reference to amending birth certificates that is inconsistent with state law.

Stitt told the agency to inform his office of any pending litigation related to amending Oklahoma birth certificates.