Oklahoma Freemasonry to be subject of history program Saturday

The history of Masonic temples in Oklahoma will be the subject of a special program Saturday at Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitors Center.

The free program is set for 1 p.m. at the center, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, and will feature T.S. Akers, a historian of Freemasonry in Oklahoma.

Akers, who will discuss the establishment and architecture of Masonic temples in the state, is a member of the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors and curator of collections for the McAlester Valley of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He is the author of books and numerous articles on the history of Freemasonry in Oklahoma.