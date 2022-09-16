 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma Freemasonry to be subject of history program Saturday

  • 0
McAlester masonic temple

The Masonic temple in McAlester is shown in 1907.

 Courtesy

The history of Masonic temples in Oklahoma will be the subject of a special program Saturday at Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitors Center.

The free program is set for 1 p.m. at the center, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, and will feature T.S. Akers, a historian of Freemasonry in Oklahoma.

Akers, who will discuss the establishment and architecture of Masonic temples in the state, is a member of the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors and curator of collections for the McAlester Valley of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He is the author of books and numerous articles on the history of Freemasonry in Oklahoma.

For more information, call 918-473-5572.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

The possibility of allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell liquor is being floated by a lobbyist for Walmart and some other retailers who met behind closed doors in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert