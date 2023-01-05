 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma first-time unemployment claims at low point in at least 35 years

  Updated
  • 0

The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits filed during the last week of the year in Oklahoma was the lowest in at least 35 years, according to government records.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,162 initial unemployment claims were filed in the state during the week ending Saturday. That’s a 20% decline from the revised, but not seasonally adjusted, total of 1,445 that were filed the week ending Dec. 24.

Between 1987 and 2022, the fewest initial unemployment claims filed in Oklahoma during the last week of a calendar year was 1,475 in 2017. State unemployment claim records are not readily available before 1987.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 7%, even after a big revision in the number reported the previous week.

The number of continued claims filed the week ending Dec. 17 in the state was revised this week from 5,606 claims as initially reported to 9,994 claims. For the week ending Dec. 24, 10,718 continued claims were filed.

Longer-term jobless measures also were mixed, with the four-week moving average of initial claims declining slightly while the four-week moving average of continued claims increased.

Among the six states that neighbor Oklahoma, only Arkansas reported an increase in initial claims from the week ending Dec. 24 to the next.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 19,000 last week to 204,000 when compared to the total filed the previous week.

Last week, applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell to reach the lowest level since September.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

