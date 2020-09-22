 Skip to main content
Oklahoma family drove 36 hours to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, D.C.

Oklahoma family drove 36 hours to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, D.C.

  • Updated
RBG candlelight vigil OKC

The Oklahoma Women's March organized a candlelight vigil honoring the lifestyle of action and resistance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Oklahoma Supreme Court building Saturday night, September 19, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Grief makes people do funny things.

A Tahlequah family dealt with their grief over the death Friday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by driving more than 36 hours over the weekend to pay their respects.

Mere hours after Amy Edwards, 43, heard the news that Ginsburg, 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, she was on a whirlwind road trip to Washington, D.C., with her husband and son.

Destination: the U.S. Supreme Court.

