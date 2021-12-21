Oklahoma experts expect 'a little bit of a crisis' ahead as omicron swiftly becomes dominant COVID variant

The Oklahoma State Medical Association president on Tuesday said the state has "a little bit of a crisis probably looming ahead" similar to the delta wave after omicron became the dominant variant less than three weeks since it was identified in the country.
Experts say the latest variant, officially identified in Oklahoma on Tuesday, accounted for about 73% of new cases of COVID-19 last week in the U.S., according to federal data published Monday. The prior week omicron comprised only about 13%.
Omicron was about 92% of cases in Oklahoma's region for the week ending Friday, which includes New Mexico, Missouri, Louisiana and Texas.
"The concern is that you already have cases of delta still in the hospital, which we are pushing those numbers relatively high — hospitalizations and ICUs — already," Dr. Mary Clarke, OSMA president, said during the weekly COVID briefing from Healthier Oklahoma Coalition. "And as omicron takes over, even though it's less deadly, if you have a very high number of omicron cases ... you're still going to have an absolute number (of hospitalizations) that is very high."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma have risen 43% since the first of the month — a three-day average of 691 inpatients up from 482 — and 73% since the recent low of 399 on Nov. 9. Similarly, COVID hospitalizations in Tulsa County are up 47% this month to 222 from 151.
Hospital systems are having discussions about not only what to do with an expected influx of inpatients but how to handle their own employees if they become ill from the virus.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said experts expect a lot of health care workers will become infected by omicron. Do hospitals keep them all away from the workplace?
"Are we going to have enough people to keep all the hospital beds open if we see 10%, 20% of the health care workforce get omicron and have to go into isolation?" Bratzler said. "So we're having those conversation about how we approach health care workers that actually get infected with this particular variant."
Bratzler said most epidemiologists he's speaking with emphasize that omicron is spreading so rapidly that it might burn through the U.S. "pretty quickly" but with a "big spike."
"I know the CDC has been predicting the potential for a big spike in cases and hospitalizations in January, but it's not clear how long it will last because it seems to spread very quickly through the population," Bratzler said.
Clarke said there is "very, very good data" that omicron is "extremely contagious." There are suspicions that the two monoclonal antibodies used in the U.S. "may not offer particularly good coverage" against infection, she said.
There is a monoclonal antibody cocktail in the U.K. that does appear to protect against omicron "pretty well," Clarke said, but because of overwhelming numbers of cases that drug might not be readily available in this country.
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's COVID-19 task force continues to recommend vaccination and to be cognizant that a new variant is circulating, adjusting behaviors to minimize risk.
"The vaccines we have, especially the mRNA vaccines — including the booster, when you are available — boosting to have relatively good protection from hospitalization and death," Clarke said. "Although we are still seeing some breakthrough infections with delta, probably will see some with omicron as we go forward.
"But the hospitalization and death rate is almost exclusively in unvaccinated patients."
The latest state data show 82.5% of hospital admissions in Oklahoma are unvaccinated people, with another 2.5% being partially vaccinated.
State identifies omicron variant
Oklahoma has confirmed its first case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, Oklahoma State Health Department officials.
“We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere," said Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed in a statement. "The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful.
"Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant."
Health officials reiterated that completing the full COVID-19 vaccination series, including receiving a booster shot, provided the best protection against the strain first identified last month.
“Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one," Reed said. "Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection."
As of Tuesday, more than 73 percent of new cases in the country were caused by omicron, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been identified as the dominant strain in the U.S.
