Oklahoma experts expect 'a little bit of a crisis' ahead as omicron swiftly becomes dominant COVID variant

Hospital systems are having discussions about not only what to do with an expected influx of inpatients but how to handle their own employees if they become ill from the virus.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said experts expect a lot of health care workers will become infected by omicron. Do hospitals keep them all away from the workplace?

"Are we going to have enough people to keep all the hospital beds open if we see 10%, 20% of the health care workforce get omicron and have to go into isolation?" Bratzler said. "So we're having those conversation about how we approach health care workers that actually get infected with this particular variant."

Bratzler said most epidemiologists he's speaking with emphasize that omicron is spreading so rapidly that it might burn through the U.S. "pretty quickly" but with a "big spike."

"I know the CDC has been predicting the potential for a big spike in cases and hospitalizations in January, but it's not clear how long it will last because it seems to spread very quickly through the population," Bratzler said.