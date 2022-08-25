 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma execution: James Coddington gets lethal injection for fatal beating 25 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma Execution Coddington Clemency

Death row inmate James Coddington speaks via livestream to the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected clemency for Coddington, convicted in the 1997 hammer killing of a man.

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

McALESTER — Oklahoma on Thursday carried out the first of 25 executions scheduled over the next two years.

Convicted murderer James Coddington was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. He was 50.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rohingya exodus: Nearly a million remain in Bangladesh camps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert