Oklahoma executes its first inmate since 2015

McALESTER — The state of Oklahoma made use of the death penalty for the first time in nearly seven years Thursday with the execution of John Marion Grant.

The 60-year-old, who had been on the state’s death row for more than 20 years, was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after a lethal injection that was carried out at the state penitentiary in McAlester. A few hours earlier the U.S. Supreme Court had dissolved a stay of execution issued the previous day.

Grant was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter. Grant was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five times to her vital organs.

Grant and fellow death-row inmate Julius Jones had been removed from a federal lawsuit by a group of inmates challenging the state’s execution protocol.

The 10th Circuit appeals court reinstated them to the lawsuit, but a federal judge on Monday declined to stay their executions. They appealed that decision to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.