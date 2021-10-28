Oklahoma executes its first inmate since 2015

McALESTER — The state of Oklahoma made use of the death penalty for the first time in nearly seven years Thursday with the execution of John Marion Grant.
The 60-year-old, who had been on the state’s death row for more than 20 years, was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after a lethal injection that was carried out at the state penitentiary in McAlester. A few hours earlier the U.S. Supreme Court had dissolved a stay of execution issued the previous day.
Grant was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter. Grant was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five times to her vital organs.
Grant and fellow death-row inmate Julius Jones had been removed from a federal lawsuit by a group of inmates challenging the state’s execution protocol.
The 10th Circuit appeals court reinstated them to the lawsuit, but a federal judge on Monday declined to stay their executions. They appealed that decision to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The 10th Circuit issued a temporary stay of execution for Grant and Jones on Wednesday, and the U.S. Supreme Court dissolved the stay on Thursday, allowing Grant's execution to proceed.
The state halted its use of the death penalty in 2015 after the problematic executions of Clayton Lockett and Charles Warner.
Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after his April 2014 execution began, officials said at the time. Officials reported struggling to find a suitable vein for an IV line during Lockett’s 2014 execution, resulting in what court documents revealed was a “bloody mess” and a delay of the execution after the process began, the Tulsa World has previously reported. Lockett died from the heart attack about 16 minutes after the execution was halted.
An incorrect drug was included in the state’s lethal-injection cocktail used for Warner’s January 2015 execution, reports indicate.
Problems in the death chamber have led to reviews of the state’s lethal-injection protocol and litigation.
The state’s multicounty grand jury conducted an investigation and issued a 106-page report in 2016 that found the Department of Corrections staff, the general counsel to the governor at the time and others failed to perform their duties properly during Warner’s execution and the subsequently aborted execution of Richard Glossip that ultimately led to the indefinite hold on the state’s use of the death penalty.
Glossip was convicted of commissioning the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who owned a motel that Glossip worked for in Oklahoma City.
At issue has been the state’s three-drug protocol for executions — midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride. In Warner’s execution, potassium acetate was used instead of potassium chloride.
In a 5-4 opinion issued in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the group of death-row inmates who had challenged the state’s execution method, allowing the state to keep its three-drug protocol.
Inmates, led by Glossip, have continued to challenge the use of midazolam as the sedative used to start the execution process.
That challenge is pending in federal court, where a judge has set a trial in February.
The state has faced persistent challenges in obtaining drugs for lethal injections. At one point, the Department of Corrections announced that nitrogen gas would be used as the primary method of execution. But no practical way of carrying out such executions could be developed, a DOC official told state lawmakers last fall.
In 2016, Oklahomans approved a constitutional amendment allowing electrocution and shooting in capital cases.
Former Attorney General Mike Hunter announced in February 2020 that the state had secured a reliable supply of the necessary drugs and that lethal injections would resume.
Current Attorney General John O’Connor in August requested execution dates for seven death-row inmates, including Grant. A federal judge ruled that six of the inmates no longer qualified to be part of the lawsuit challenging execution protocols, and a seventh had not taken part, The Oklahoman reported. All have exhausted their appeals.
The Department of Corrections announced in a press release Tuesday that it “has confirmed a source to supply the drugs needed for all currently scheduled executions.”
State officials say they are prevented by law from saying where those drugs are being obtained.
Other inmates scheduled to be executed include Julius Jones, who is set to be put to death on Nov 18. Jones, whose case has garnered national attention from activists, was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell of Edmond. Howell was shot in front of his two young daughters and sister. His vehicle was stolen.
Wade Greely Lay is facing a Jan. 6 execution date for the 2004 killing of Tulsa security guard Kenneth Anderson.
Donald Anthony Grant is set to die Jan. 27 for the 2001 murders of Del city motel workers Brenda McEleya and Suzette Smith.
Gilbert Ray Postelle is set to die Feb. 17. He was convicted of killing four people in 2005 outside a trailer in Del city. He received the death penalty for two of the murders.