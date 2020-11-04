 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma elects first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

Oklahoma elects first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mauree Turner

Progressive community organizer, Mauree Turner, won her race in House District 88. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Democrat elected Tuesday will make history as the first Muslim in the Oklahoma Legislature and the first nonbinary legislator in America.

Progressive community organizer Mauree Turner, 27, defeated incumbent Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-OKC, in House District 88.

"For me, this means a lot," she said. "I have lived my whole life in the margins."

Turner is nonbinary, meaning having a gender identity that's neither masculine or feminine. Turner is also Black and queer. The LGBTQ Victory Fund said Turner is the first openly nonbinary person elected to a state legislature.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a  subscription to read.

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Watch Now: Tulsa World Coverage of the Election 2020

 

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Govt-and-politics

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News