Oklahoma elects first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Democrat elected Tuesday will make history as the first Muslim in the Oklahoma Legislature and the first nonbinary legislator in America.

Progressive community organizer Mauree Turner, 27, defeated incumbent Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-OKC, in House District 88.

"For me, this means a lot," she said. "I have lived my whole life in the margins."

Turner is nonbinary, meaning having a gender identity that's neither masculine or feminine. Turner is also Black and queer. The LGBTQ Victory Fund said Turner is the first openly nonbinary person elected to a state legislature.

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Watch Now: Tulsa World Coverage of the Election 2020