Oklahoma drops to bottom half of U.S. for vaccination rates as health care leaders dissect reasons why

Once an early leader in COVID-19 vaccination rate, Oklahoma has fallen toward the back of the pack, according to federal government data.

Health care leaders in the state point to not just vaccine hesitancy, but complacency, a want to receive the immunization from a trusted physician, or hurdles to access.

Oklahoma ranks No. 35 for the percentage of people fully vaccinated at 28.8%. Maine is first at 37.4%, while Alabama is worst at 22.0%.

The state is No. 38 with 38.1% of its population having received at least one dose. New Hampshire is tops at 59.7%, and Mississippi last at 30.6%.

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says there remains desire here to be vaccinated but that the medical community must meet those individuals' comfort zones.

Clarke's family medicine clinic in Stillwater just now is filling out paperwork to become a "pandemic provider," or in other words, approved by the state to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccine. She said she has numerous patients who tell her they are waiting for her office to have vaccine available.