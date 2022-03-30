Oklahoma doctor laments COVID death after patient took 'inappropriate treatments not proven to help'

Oklahoma is in a much better place than a year ago to combat COVID-19 with widely available treatments that are proven effective — but only if used and used early.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he recently reviewed the case of a person who in an outpatient setting was given "a host of inappropriate treatments not proven to help." The person didn't enter OU Health's care until after developing severe lung disease and respiratory failure.

"By then it was too late; the patient had subsequently died," Bratzler said Wednesday during his COVID briefing with media. "What frustrated me about the case was that we have proven drugs — proven in randomized trials — that reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from this disease, and that particular patient never got offered any of those."

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have risk factors for complications, Bratzler encourages you to seek treatment immediately because a range of good drug options exist: antiviral pills, monoclonal antibodies, intravenous remdesivir and convalescent plasma.

Risk factors include chronic illness, immunosuppression and advanced age (65-older).

He also urged individuals to be up to date on their COVID vaccination schedules, noting the federal government has approved a fourth dose of vaccine to individuals 50 and older or who are younger than 50 but have high-risk conditions or are immuno-compromised.

The fourth dose — or second booster shot — is recommended at least four months after the third dose.

Bratzler reiterated that it's OK to mix and match RNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — for booster doses if only one is available at a particular location.

"Less than 1 in about a million people have any serious event with the RNA vaccines," Bratzler said. "So I think the risk is incredibly low. I think if you have underlying risk factors — particularly immunosuppression, chronic illness or are elderly — then getting the next dose does make sense."

Bratzler highlighted that COVID case counts are "very, very low," even with a potential uptick beginning to occur here that isn't unlike some other states.

"Our prediction models suggest that we would see a slight increase in the number of cases — nowhere near the surges that we saw last year or in January," Bratzler said.

While the Oklahoma State Department of Health only reports COVID data once a week now instead of each weekday, Bratzler said the data gets to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at least three times per week.

So the CDC is where he tries to get the most up-to-date information available for Oklahoma.

The state's weekly case rate is at 53 per 100,000 people, which is tremendously lower than the peak 2,086 during the omicron surge and much lower than the delta surge high of 495. The state's low point a year ago in the spring was 15 in late May.

As of Monday, the CDC had Oklahoma's seven-day average of cases at 301 per day — a level not seen since July when the delta variant was beginning to take off. The low point was 99 cases per day in June.

COVID hospitalizations in the state's latest report a week ago were at 199 across Oklahoma, the lowest it has been since July.

The low in 2021 was 106 in June. The overall peak record was 2,243 in January during the omicron wave.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.