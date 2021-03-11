Oklahoma Department of Corrections begin inmate vaccinations

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Thursday that has began vaccinating its most vulnerable inmate population after receiving its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Inmates with comorbidities and those 65 or older will be the first to be administered shots, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a news release.

DOC facilities expect to receive weekly vaccine allocations from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, officials said.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections COVID-19 tracking report, 7,301 inmates tested positive for the virus with 49 deaths since the pandemic began.

