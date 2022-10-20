 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma death row inmates lose on appeal in challenge to execution protocol

  • 0
060722-tul-nws-okexecutions-p1 (copy)

In its decision Wednesday, a federal appeals court found "Oklahoma's earlier (execution) problems are not enough to show that future similar problems are imminent, much less problems rising to an Eighth Amendment violation."

 The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a judge's ruling that Oklahoma's execution protocol is constitutional.

Death row inmates raised complaints about the execution protocol in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma City federal court in 2014. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot rejected those complaints in rulings in 2020, 2021 and June. On appeal, the 28 inmates still in the case dropped their chief complaint that the first drug, the sedative midazolam, is ineffective and would expose them to excruciating pain as the execution proceeds.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Scott Crow said inmate John Marion Grant was sedated when his body reacted to the first lethal injection drug.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 proved glaciers are now melting 'faster than ever'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert