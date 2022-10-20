Oklahoma death row inmates lose on appeal in challenge to execution protocol

Nolan Clay
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a judge's ruling that Oklahoma's execution protocol is constitutional.
Death row inmates raised complaints about the execution protocol in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma City federal court in 2014. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot rejected those complaints in rulings in 2020, 2021 and June. On appeal, the 28 inmates still in the case dropped their chief complaint that the first drug, the sedative midazolam, is ineffective and would expose them to excruciating pain as the execution proceeds.
Scott Crow said inmate John Marion Grant was sedated when his body reacted to the first lethal injection drug.
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Update: Bodies of four men recovered from river near Okmulgee
Candace Cameron Bure in Claremore for filming of Christmas movie
Claud's Hamburgers, an iconic Tulsa burger joint, to close following death of owner
Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says
Bill Haisten: Relentless brilliance – at 56, Bixby has the nation’s current longest win streak
Meet the leader changing the game to bring jobs and money to Tulsa
Arrest made after ax assault; victim not expected to survive, Tulsa police say
Person of interest in 4 Okmulgee men's slayings arrested in Florida
Oklahoma and Texas will remain in Big 12 through 2025, Big 12 commissioner says
Chicken and the Wolf opens on Route 66
High school rankings: Jenks, Wagoner, Ponca City move up after wins
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than $87,000
POLL CLOSED: Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7
How to watch: Stitt and Hofmeister debate Wednesday
Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set for 25 convicted killers
Richard Glossip
Name: Richard Glossip Birthdate: 02/09/1953 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 06/01/1998, 08/27/2004
On death row since: 08/31/1998. He has exhausted his court appeals and had an execution date set for Dec. 8 after a 60-day stay of execution was issued Aug. 16, 2022, to give time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to review a request for a new hearing in his case.
Benjamin Cole
Name: Benjamin Cole Sr. Birthdate: 04/08/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Rogers Conviction date: 12/08/2004
On death row since: 12/27/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Oct. 20, 2022.
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Name: John Fitzgerald Hanson Offense: First-degree murder County convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 05/23/2001, 01/24/2006
On death row since: 2002. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Dec. 15, 2022.
Scott Eizember
Name: Scott Eizember Birthdate: 01/10/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Canadian Conviction date: 03/24/2005
On death row since: 03/28/2005. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set Jan. 12, 2023.
Richard Fairchild
Name: Richard Fairchild Birthdate: 11/17/1959 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 01/08/1995
On death row since: 02/12/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Nov. 17, 2022.
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Anthony Sanchez
Name: Anthony Sanchez Birthdate: 11/01/1978 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 06/06/2006
On death row since: 6/7/2006. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for April 6, 2023.
Alfred Mitchell
Name: Alfred Mitchell Birthdate: 12/23/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/10/1992
On death row since: 7/15/1992. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 3, 2024.
Marlon Harmon
Name: Marlon Harmon Birthdate: 07/12/1980 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/02/2008
On death row since: 07/14/2008. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Dec. 5, 2024.
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Name: Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Birthdate: 10/04/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/15/2007
On death row since: 8/20/2007. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 6, 2024.
Clarence Goode Jr.
Name : Clarence Goode Jr. Birthdate : 04/22/1976 Offense : First-degree murder, three death sentences County Convicted : Tulsa Conviction date : 12/10/2007
On death row since : 1/14/2008. . His execution is set for June 6, 2024. He has exhausted his appeals
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Name: Emmanuel Littlejohn Birthdate: 11/09/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 11/23/1994
On death row since: 11/30/1994. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Nov. 2, 2023.
James Pavatt
Name: James Pavatt Birthdate: 11/10/1953 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/21/2003
Death row rulings: Put on death row in 2003, Pavatt had his death sentence overturned in 2017. A federal court overturned that ruling, reinstating Pavatt's death sentence on June 27, 2019. . His execution is set for July 11, 2024. His appeals have been exhausted
James Ryder
Name: James Ryder Birthdate: 03/30/1962 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Pittsburg Conviction date: 06/21/2000
On death row since: 6/23/2000. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 1, 2023.
Jemaine Cannon
Name: Jemaine Cannon Birthdate: 11/13/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 03/26/1995
On death row since: 4/8/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for March 9, 2023.
Kendrick Simpson
Name: Kendrick Simpson Birthdate: 10/02/1980 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/26/2007
On death row since: 11/5/2007. His execution is set for March 7, 2024.
Kevin Underwood
Name: Kevin Underwood Birthdate: 12/19/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 04/03/2008
On death row since: 04/07/2008. His execution is set for Dec. 7, 2023.
Michael D. Smith
Name: Michael D. Smith Birthdate: 06/24/1982 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/14/2003
On death row since: 10/20/2003. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for July 6, 2023.
Phillip Hancock
Name: Phillip Hancock Birthdate: 02/15/1964 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/25/2004
On death row since: 11/01/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for May 4, 2023.
Raymond E. Johnson
Name: Raymond Johnson Birthdate: 03/25/1974 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 07/28/2009
On death row since: 08/10/2009. His execution is set for May 2, 2024.
Richard Rojem
Name: Richard Rojem Jr. Birthdate: 12/19/1957 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Washington Conviction date: 07/15/1985
On death row since: 07/15/1985. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 5, 2023.
Ricky Malone
Name: Ricky Malone Birthdate: 06/10/1974 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Comanche Conviction date: 06/16/2005
On death row since: 06/20/2005. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/7/2019.
Ronson Bush
Name: Ronson Bush Birthdate: 05/15/1977 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Grady Conviction date: 10/29/2009
On death row since: 11/13/2009. . His execution is set for Sept. 5, 2024. Click here to read more
Termane Wood
Name: Termane Wood Birthdate: 10/09/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 05/07/2004
On death row since: 05/17/2004. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Feb. 8, 2024.
Wade Lay
Name: Wade Lay Birthdate: 02/28/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 10/24/2005
On death row since: 10/31/2005. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Aug. 3, 2023.
Wendell Grissom
Name: Wendell Grissom Birthdate: 10/11/1968 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Blaine Conviction date: 06/17/2008
On death row since: 06/30/2008. His execution is set for Jan. 11, 2024.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!