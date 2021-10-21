Oklahoma death row inmates ask federal court to stay execution dates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four death-row inmates are asking a federal district court to put their execution dates on hold.

“We are asking these federal court to enforce the agreement the state made last year,” said Dale Baich, an attorney for the inmates. “It promised that no execution dates would be set until the case before the federal court is complete.”

Petitioners include Osage County convicted killer John Marion Grant, who is set to be the first to be put to death since the state put executions on hold in 2015.

He is set to die Oct. 28 for the stabbing death of Gay Carter, a prison employee at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy. The Pardon and Parole Board declined to recommend clemency.

Oklahoma County convicted killer Julius Jones is also asking for the preliminary injunction. He is set to die Nov. 18 for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell of Edmond. Jones has a clemency hearing on Tuesday before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The other offenders are Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle.

Grant is set to die Jan. 27 for the 2001 murders of Del city motel workers Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith.